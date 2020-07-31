ROGERSVILLE — Wanda Louise Grisham Cook, 78, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 2nd from 1 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Ingram - Thornton Cemetery with Dan Darracot officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Randall, Lee, Miles, Jesse, Silas, Tyler, James and Tim.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Louise Pinegar; husbands, James Robert Grisham of 45 years and Ray Cook and numerous siblings. She is survived by her children, James Rodney (Sue) Grisham, Felecia Grisham, Tony (Cynthia) Grisham, Sylesia (Ricky) Hamm and Jennifer Louise (Rodney) Butler; fourteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Pinegar; sister, Claudette Calaway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Grisham/Cook family.
