FLORENCE — Mrs. Wanda Diane Nance, passed January 24, 2022. Public Viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be Thursday at noon in Luketown Cemetery, Russellville, AL.

