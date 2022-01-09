HAMILTON — Wanda Rea, 77, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, 1 p.m until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

