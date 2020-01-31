FLORENCE — Wanda Rice Murphy, age 97 of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at The Summit Rehab in Florence. Mrs. Murphy was a member of Oakland Methodist Church.
Visitation will be at Oakland Community Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Walston Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Jim Webster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Glenn Murphy, Sr.; parents, Hugh L. Rice, Sr. and Mamie Johnston Rice; sons, Richard “Rick” Owen Murphy, Stephen “Steve” Hugh Murphy; grandson, Walter Glenn “Glenn” Murphy III.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by a son, Walter Glenn Murphy, Jr. (Martha); daughter, Laura Murphy Taylor (Velson); daughter-in-law, Mary Murphy (Danny Johnson); grandchildren, Cindy Murphy Hall (Rick), Richard Owen Murphy (Monaire), Stephen Hugh Murphy, Jr. (Joley), Erin Murphy Gunn (David) and Heather Jackson Ondra (Tomas); great- grandchildren, Rebecca Hall, Mary Elizabeth Hall, Justin Murphy (Hope), Trey Murphy, Mollie Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Lilah Murphy, Lauren Jaworski, Lucie Ondra, Drew Pullen and Carter Pullen; great-great-grandson, Glenn Owen Murphy; as well as nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Richard Murphy, Trey Murphy, Justin Murphy, David Gunn, Rick Hall and Stephen Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Underwood and Jack Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Community Church, 24315 County Road 14, Florence, AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
