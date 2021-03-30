LEIGHTON — Wanda Scott Knoblock, 71, of Leighton, passed away on March 28, 2021, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was retired from Colbert Memorial Chapel.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Knoblock, Jr.; parents, W.G. and Lillie Mea Scott; and sister, Joyce Mize.

Survivers include daughter, Tonya Caldwell (Ronnie); and grandsons, Jarod McClung (Nick) and Gary McClung, Jr.

A memorial and burial service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.