LEIGHTON — Wanda Scott Knoblock, 71, of Leighton, passed away on March 28, 2021, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was retired from Colbert Memorial Chapel.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Knoblock, Jr.; parents, W.G. and Lillie Mea Scott; and sister, Joyce Mize.
Survivers include daughter, Tonya Caldwell (Ronnie); and grandsons, Jarod McClung (Nick) and Gary McClung, Jr.
A memorial and burial service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church.
