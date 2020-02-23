DECATUR — Wanda Sue Hill, 64, of Decatur, was born April 25, 1955 in Haleyville, Alabama, and she passed away on February 21, 2020 at her residences. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
She was born to John Wesley Lawler and Muriel Sue Gordon Blakemore, both deceased.
She graduated from Sheffield High School and was a member of Decatur Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Monica Joyce and husband, Thomas Ford, of Hunstville, Melanie Adams and husband, Joey, of Decatur; brother, Jimmy Lawler and wife, Doris, of Sheffield; half-sister, Mollie Lawler of Muscle Shoals; and five grandchildren, Anthony, Max, Haley, Elizabeth, and Norah.
Ridout’s Brown Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
