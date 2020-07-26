GLENDALE, ARIZONA — It is with great sadness that the family of Wanda Sue Turbyfill announces that she has returned home to be with her heavenly Father on the evening of Friday, July 17, 2020.
She is lovingly remembered as Sue by her family and is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Turbyfill; daughter, Margo Nash-Freeman; son, Daniel Turbyfill; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Katherine Ann Smith of Monroe, Louisiana.
Sue was born on February 1, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Earl and Marjorie Pritchard. She grew up in Magnolia, Arkansas where she resided for 18 years. In 1965 Sue traveled to Barksdale, Louisiana to visit her aunt and met a young man named Don who was training under her uncle at the Barksdale Air Force Base. It was love at first sight.
Two months later, Don and Sue traveled to Texarkana (the Texas side) to elope on Memorial Day, May 31, 1965. Due to the national holiday, the Justice of the Peace offices were closed. By divine intervention, the couple arrived at the home of the local Justice of the Peace and proceeded to be married in her living room.
Soon after their wedding, Don was transferred to Beale Air Force Base in Northern California. The two left their home southern states for the first time and traveled across America with $80 to their name. They arrived in 1965 and were blessed with their first child, Margo in 1966 while living in Marysville, California. Don was called to serve in Okinawa, Japan in 1969, while Sue watched over Margo.
Upon Don’s return to the States, his base transfer of choice was granted and they moved to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, home of the Air Force Academy. The family of three lived in a single wide trailer and grew to a family of four in 1972 when Daniel was born.
In 1976 the Turbyfill’s left Colorado and transferred to Langley Air Force Base and lived in Poquoson, Virginia where Don trained for six months before embarking on one of their most memorable adventures to Bitburg, Germany where they lived for three years.
Sue and her family arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona in 1979 and planted roots.
In 1980, Sue and Don purchased their first and forever home in Glendale, Arizona. Sue worked at the Base Exchange as the General Merchandise Supervisor and at Flowers Etc. as a florist. Soon, she returned to her calling, mentoring young minds by caring for her grandchildren and serving in children’s ministry.
Sue passed peacefully in that same home where she created 40 years of “I love you more’s,” laughter and lifelong memories. She will be deeply missed.
The family has chosen to delay a celebration of Sue’s life to a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions in Sue’s honor be made to Banner Hospice, 275 East Germann Road, Suite #110, Gilbert, AZ 85279.
