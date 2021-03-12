HALEYVILLE — Wanda Teas, 98, died March 10, 2021. Funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

