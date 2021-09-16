MARIETTA, GEORGIA — Wanda Turpen Little, 79 of Marietta, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 10, 2021. Wanda was born in Florence, Alabama. Her parents were Brandon and Becky Turpen. She attended and graduated Coffee High School and the University of North Alabama. She began her teaching career as a fifth grade teacher in Dekalb County, Georgia.
Wanda was a beloved teacher cherished by her students and co-workers. She retired from teaching in Cobb County, Georgia in 2000. Wanda was a loyal member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a treasured mother, aunt, and friend and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her son, Tripp Little; her brother, Jerry Turpen; sister, Melanie Smith (husband, Jerry); nieces, Traci Giffin (husband, Mike), Niki Turpen, Brandi Douglas (husband, Colby), Bonnie Smith, and Jeri Beth Montgomery (husband, Mason); grand-nieces, Haley Giffin, Anna Claire Giffin, Eilonwy Montgomery, and grand- nephews, Brandon Giffin and Copeland Douglas.
Services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence Boulevard, Florence, AL 35630; and Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00pm, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your favorite charity in honor of Wanda.
