FLORENCE — Wanda Brockwell Richardson Wesson, 82 of Florence, AL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was a native of Lauderdale County and was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. She loved rock collecting, traveling, gardening and attending bluegrass festivals.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10-12:00 at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 in the funeral home chapel with Matt Heupel officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, David Richardson and Sherman Wesson; parents, Elmo and Pauline Brockwell.
Survivors include her sons, Kim Richardson (Lorie) and Terry Richardson (Christina); grandchildren, Sarah Huber (Thomas), Amanda Clanton (Nathan), Jacob Richardson (fianceé, Kiersten), Alesha Jefferies (Justin), Stephanie Lanier (Corey); great-grandchildren, Levi Clanton, Mila Clanton, Cassidee Jefferies, Logan Jefferies; brother, E.W. Brockwell (Patsy); sister, Sandra Swinea; nieces and nephews, Audrey Young, Brent Brockwell, Russell Brockwell, Steven Swinea, Patrick Swinea, Amy Bennett, Billy Richardson, Timmy Richardson, Danny Jones, Jeff Jones and Delinda Helmick.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Clanton, Thomas Huber, Jacob Richardson, Steven Swinea, Patrick Swinea and Robert Adler. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny and Jeff Jones.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to sitters, Erin Davis, Tonya Lucius, Tina Stutts and the staff of Kindred Hospice.
