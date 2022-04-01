SCOTTSBORO — Mrs. Wanda Young Gamble, age 74, of Scottsboro passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 28, 1948 in Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1966 and attended University of North Alabama. Mrs. Gamble served alongside her husband in churches in Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee. She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church. Wanda spent 54 glorious years with her husband, Robert Holland Gamble. Her love for Christ was demonstrated through multiple mission trips and ministries. She enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and being a part of church activities. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Gamble is survived by her husband, Robert; three daughters, Kerri and Andy White of Rogersville, AL, Mike and Melanie Fell of Spring Hill, TN and Mallory Gamble of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Alex Richardson of Sheffield, Hannah White of Lawrenceburg, TN and Max and Myles Fell of Spring Hill, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Arlene young of Florence; granddaughter, Morgan Fell of Spring Hill, TN as well as many aunts and uncles. The family would like to extend a special sense of gratitude to Encompass hospice and our caregiver Jessica Goble who walked alongside of us during Wanda’s final days.
Funeral service will be held today, April 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Center Point Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-6 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama. There will be a reception Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church. The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Turning Point Pregnancy Center in Scottsboro, Al.
Arrangements Entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home
