SHEFFIELD — Wanda Yvonne Manasco, 71, died June 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a private graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. She was a member of First Baptist Church Tuscumbia.

