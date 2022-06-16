SHEFFIELD — Wanda Yvonne Manasco, 71, of Sheffield, AL passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a private graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. She was a member of First Baptist Church Tuscumbia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Roland; mother, Wanda Roland; brother, Kenneth Wayne Roland.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Smith (Hugh) and Stacy McMinn (Daryl); brothers, Jerry Roland (Shelby), Larry Helton, and Ronnie Helton; sisters, Kathy Roland, Patsy Sharp (Bobby), and Renee Cox (Billy); grandchildren, Sam McMinn and Emma McMinn; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Kim, Jeff, Joey, and Tammra for all their care.
Special thanks to Kim, Jeff, Joey, and Tammra for all their care.
