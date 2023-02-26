FLORENCE — Warren Edward Dyar, 72, of Florence, passed away February 22, 2023, from a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Ellie Wright Dyar; his daughters, Lesley Dyar Cheatham (Bruce), Whitney Dyar Buckner (Marcus, deceased) and Jessica Haddock Pringle (Tony); his grandchildren, Grant Cheatham, Cole Cheatham, Connor Haddock, Haley Pringle, Hartford Buckner and AJ Pringle; his brother Alan Dyar (Mary); sister Mara Dyar Walls (Blythe); many nieces; and nephews; extended family; and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chois Dyar and his mother, Joan Dyar.
He retired from Reynolds Metals Company where he worked for 24 years, and Firestone Building Products. Before a complete retirement, he used his experience and expertise in the areas of coating and strip processing to assist other companies solve operational problems and improve their processes as a consultant, which led him to places such as Brazil and China. In his retirement, he enjoyed his family, cooking, the beach and playing golf at Blackberry Trail.
Warren was inducted into the 2008 Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame. He was a 4-sport letterman at Coffee High School in Florence excelling in football, basketball, baseball and track. He obtained All-Star status in football as an end, in basketball as a forward and in baseball as a pitcher/first baseman. He attended New Mexico Military Institute where he became the school’s Most Valuable Athlete as a freshman, starring as a wide receiver in football, guard/forward in basketball and pitcher/first baseman in baseball. He was a Jr. College All-American as a sophomore. He later signed with University of Alabama where he became the starting tight end in 1972 as a junior. He played for 2 SEC Championship teams and was part of Alabama’s 1973 National Championship.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell for his compassion and expertise, as well as all the nurse “angels” at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a charity close to his heart.
