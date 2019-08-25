MUSCLE SHOALS — Warren Ray Crouch, Jr., 81 of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brian Hinton will officiate the service.
Warren was a Tuscumbia native, a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the Masonic Lodge #36, and a member of Valdosta Baptist Church. He owned and operated Trading Post Discount Drugs for many years in Tuscumbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Stella Crouch; and grandparents, Elizabeth and Rhea Crouch.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kara Crouch; children, Sharon Moates (Jimmy) and David Crouch (JoAnn); sister, Libby Atkins; grandchildren, Mason Crouch and Morgan Crouch; and beloved pet dog, Polly.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Pallbearers will be David Crouch, Mason Crouch, Tommy Wilson, Mikie Smith, Todd Bohannon, and Jimmy Moates.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented