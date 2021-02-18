FLORENCE
Wasie Jackson, 78, of Florence, AL passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Burial will be in Gravely Springs Cemetery.
She was a member of Living Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Elizabeth Parish; husband, Willie James Jackson; five sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her son, Michael Jackson; daughters, Vonda Monteleone, Sandra Dickey, Kim Muckey, Beverly Hudson, and Connie Hughes; sister, Letha Brown Latrobe of PA; 10 grandchildren; 14 greatgrandchildren.
Special thanks to Florence Nursing and Rehab for their love and care for our mom.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented