TUSCUMBIA — Wathel Duane Jarnigan, 80 of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. His visitation was Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will be today, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Darrell Pace officiating. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Jarnigan was a Deacon and member of Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa Jarnigan; parents, Joe and Lora Jarnigan; brother, Hebron Jarnigan; brother-in-law, Randy Walker; and sister-in-law, Maggie Nell Middleton.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Jarnigan; daughters, Pam Fleming (David) and Felicia McIntosh (Mike); stepdaughters, Sheila Fleming (Butch), Kim Springer and Paige Gray (Keith); sisters, Barbara Walker and Delores Vickers (Martin); sister-in-law, JoAnn Knox (Finley); brothers-in-law, Bill Richardson (Marvolene) and Bobby Richardson; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bill Richardson, Bo Stanley, Don Wallace, David Hites, David Allen and Evan Fleming.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of his Sunday school class at Calvary Baptist Church.
A special thanks to the staff of Cottage of the Shoals and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 610, Sheffield, AL 35660 or www.helenkeller.com.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
