LEOMA, TN — Chaplin Wayland Marshall Hartsfield, 79, died Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held from noon, until 2 p.m., August 15, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery, with Military Honors. Mr. Hartsfield was a retired Lt. Col in the United States Air Force, serving in Desert Storm.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.