ROGERSVILLE — Waylon David Cottles, 72, died August 24, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Barnett Cemetery with Elkins East Chapel directing. The family asks during this time that social distancing be respected and looks forward to hugs later.

