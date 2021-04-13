MOULTON — Waylon “Bozo” Hopkins, 84, died April 11, 2021. A sunset graveside service was held on Monday at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Waylon was the husband of Sharlyne Jones Hopkins.

