HALEYVILLE — Waylon Lee Dipasquale, infant son of Tara Nichole Jones and Jeremy Gerald Dipasquale, died September 3, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Winston Memorial Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

