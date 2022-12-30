FLORENCE
Waylon H. Purser, 93, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was an iron worker at Brown’s Ferry. Mr. Purser was a dedicated Christian and a member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ and Salem Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Stony Point Cemetery. Officiating will be Jerry Campbell and Rick Singleton.
Mr. Purser was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Purser; sons, Billy and Ellis Hanback.
He is survived by daughters-in-law, Betty Hanback and Virginia Hanback; grandchildren, Pam Kurzathowski, Renee Nagel, David Hanback, Angie Hanback, Eddie Hanback, Karen Hanback, and Marie Johnson; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Eddie Hanback, David Hanback, Wayne Purser, Chuck Rhodes, Kyle Culver and Danny Coats. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Garrett and Mark Surprenant.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
