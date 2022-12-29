FLORENCE — Waylon H. Purser, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4-9 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, at noon in the funeral home chapel. with burial in Stony Point Cemetery.

