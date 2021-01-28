DOUBLE SPRINGS — Wayne Adair, 74, died January 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Henryfield First Congregational Methodist Church, Ashridge community. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Double Springs. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

