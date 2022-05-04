BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Wayne Coleman, 74, died May 1, 2022. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 10-1 at the funeral home with burial in Belmont City Cemetery.

