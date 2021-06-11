RUSSELLVILLE

Wayne David Murphy, 73, died June 4, 2021. A memorial service will take place Sunday from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Phil Campbell. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.