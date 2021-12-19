LUTTS TN. — Wayne Gerry DuBoise, 67, of Lutts, TN, died Friday, December 17, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 22, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery.
Gerry was a native of Heth, Arkansas and a member of Valley View House of Prayer where he served as a minister of the Gospel and loved playing his harmonica. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Gerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Bailey; parents, Anderson and Agnes DuBoise; brothers, Gene, James, and Dietrich DuBoise; and sisters, Geneva Harris, Virginia Oliver, and Mona Gail DuBoise.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah DuBoise; daughter, Velvet Zills; son-in-law, Patrick Bailey; brother Terry DuBoise (Paulette); sisters, Patsy Jones and Alisha McNeal; grandchildren, Matthew Bassie, Bridgette Bailey, and Brandon Zills; great-grandson, Kaiden Bassie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
