LEXINGTON — Wayne Franklin Coker, 84, of Lexington, AL, passed away April 30, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of the Center Hill Church of Christ. Wayne graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. He worked several years with Kroger’s. At Reynolds Metal Company, he received welding and rail grinding certificates and was a member of the Machinist Local #1189 until he retired in 1998 after 35 years.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jewell; son, Greg (Jean); granddaughter, Amanda Morgan (Chris); grandson, Michael Coker; sister, Minerva Allen; uncle, Columbus Coker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Tamsie Coker; brothers, J.T. (Doris), Neal, and Jimmy (Sharon); and brother-in-law, Henry Allen.
Wayne enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, Outdoor Life, and sports on TV. He loved his garden in the summer and farm life. He loved hunting trips, especially the deer, antelope, and moose he called BC, from Canada. He hung all of them over the fire place and on the wall. He loved his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ricky Irons and Sally for all the care that was given over the years. They would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses at NAMC ICU for the care given and Kendrick Home Health.
There will be a private family graveside service for Wayne with Bro. Greg Dial officiating at Center Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center Hill Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o Jerry Fox, 1013 North Main Street, St. Joseph, TN 38481.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
