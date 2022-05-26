MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Wayne Fox, also known as everyone’s PaPa, age 84, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, May 27th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with John Henry officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Lucille Fox; wife, Mary Martin Fox; brothers, Paul and Bobby Fox; sister, June Reid (Mack).
Survivors are his children, Connie McCaney, Jamie and Jeremy Martin, John Fox (Vickie), and Kimberly Fox Leaf (Steven); grandchildren, Marissa Martin, Cassie McCaney, Dylan Martin, Kaitlyn Cox, Joshua McDonald, Rudy and Joseph Fox, Ben and Danny Leaf; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne was a U.S. Marine veteran and was a retired pipefitter. He was a member of local 760 Pipefitter Association and loved Alabama football and family.
Wayne was the rock of his family and will be dearly missed by all.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Shoals Primary Care and Hospice of North Alabama for their loving care. Condolences may be left at wfuneral.com.
