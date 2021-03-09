KILLEN — Johnny Wayne Henson, 78, of Killen, AL, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Wayne was a Christian, was retired from Wise Metals, and was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henson and Grace White.
He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Sue Henson; son, Cassidy Henson (Dana); daughter, Melandie Snook (Michael); grandchildren, Dustin Henson (Madelynn), Kayla Henson, Trista Snook (Tevin); great-granddaughter, Bren’lei; sister, Judy Dobbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and his special nurse Michelle Young and all the family and friends that sent cards and brought food.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to North Alabama Children’s Home. Wayne and Sue always loved to give donations to the kids to have an outing. Please send donations in memory of Johnny Wayne Henson to: NACCH, P.O. Box 2652, Florence, AL 35630, for the kids and houseparents to have an outing each week. Thank you so much for your kindness.
There will be a public graveside service for family and friends held for Wayne on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. at North Carolina Cemetery with Brother Miles Stutts officiating. There will be full military honors at the cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
