TOWN CREEK — Wayne Holland, 67, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Birmingham, AL and worked for thirty years in Water Works for Franklin and Lawrence County. He was a Grade 4 Water Operator for Moulton Water Works, Moulton, AL
Services will be Monday, July 1, 2019, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Steve Ledbetter and Bro. Tony Wood officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one son, Brandon Holland (Carolina) of Sydney, Australia; two stepsons, Rodney Scott (Beth), Moulton, AL and Dean Scott (Tammy), Vina, AL; one granddaughter, Gracie Holland; eight stepgrandchildren, Bailey, Braydee, Alexia, Cordale, Arthur, Lauren, Nathan and Andrea; one stepgreat-grandchild, Memphis; his mother, Sarah Holland, Vina, AL; and two sisters, Donna Norris and Doris McCarley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Holland; a nephew, Keith Allen Spencer; and a great-niece, Marley Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Randy Knight, Jason McCarley, Kevin Spencer, Alton Barksdale, Donnie Holland, and Cody Watson.
Visitation Sunday, June 30,2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Commented