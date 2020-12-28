ANDERSON
Wayne L. Butler, 86 of Anderson, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.
A private family graveside will be held in Butler Cemetery. James Waddell will be officiating.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Mary Butler; brothers, W.P. Butler, Charles Butler and Loyd Kenneth Butler; sisters, Agnes Mason, Darlene Carriveau, Edith Mae Butler; wives, Katrina Johnson Butler- of 53 years- and Nell Tays. He is survived by his children, Byron (Shelia) Butler, Beverly (Bobby) Coke, Alisa (John) McGlasson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Adrian Lynn (Janice) Butler; sister, Maejean Hughes and Nadean (Hullet) LeMay; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit rogervillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Butler’s family.
Commented