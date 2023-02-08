F.2.8.23 Shaler Lawson.jpg

FLORENCE — Shaler Wayne Lawson, 72, of Florence, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was a self-employed painter, a member of the Painters Local #1293, of the Christian faith, and a United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. Wayne enjoyed square dancing, camping with friends and family especially with the grandsons, playing music with sons and grandsons, and exploring caves.

