RUSSELLVILLE — Wayne Lee Alred, 66, died February 14, 2021.Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral following in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was the husband of Vicky Alred.

