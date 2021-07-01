IUKA, MISSISSIPPI

Wayne Phifer, 68, died June 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in North Crossroads Community Church.

