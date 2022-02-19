MOULTON — Wayne “Pops-PawPaw” Junior Lindley, 67, died February 17, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Glenda Lindley.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.