LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Wayne R. Goolsby, 73, died December 27, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. He worked at Loretto Powder Coating.

