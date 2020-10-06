FLORENCE — Wayne Randolph Johnson, 72, Florence, “Randy” ceded his battle against lung cancer on October 2, 2020. He was born in Logan, West Virginia, on October 16, 1947, the firstborn child of Cornelius and Mable (Deskins) Johnson.
After high school, Randy enjoyed playing his locksmith trade for many years in his adopted city of Savannah, Georgia. He had a superb work ethic and upon retiring, devoted himself as a 24/7 caregiver to his partner, Hattie Walker, during the last years of her life.
He was a great fan of fishing, dad jokes, R&B music, Christmas, and colorful shirts.
Randy is survived by his sisters, Brenda (Robert) Jeffreys, Florence, AL; Ellen (Tim) York, Beresford, SD; Naomi Johnson, Columbus, OH; and his younger brother, Phillip (Mavis), North Little Rock, AR; one niece, Amanda (George) Randolph, Muscle Shoals, AL; two nephews: Jason (Mieke) Hartman, Columbus, OH, and Jesse (Tessa) Hartman, Pleasantville, OH; step-niece and nephew, Lisa and Gary Robbins, Columbus, Ohio.
A private celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.
The family wants to extend their warmest thanks to all the dedicated medical personnel who aided in caring for Randy including Dr. Eric Santiago, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Trupp and Staff at Alliance Cancer Center, Kindred at Home, Mitchell- Hollingsworth Rehab and Palliative Care Units, and Shoals Hospice. May God bless each of you as you continue to serve others. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
