FLORENCE — Wayne Reeves passed away February 7, 2022, at Hellen Keller Hospital. He was a retired Machine Operator for Southwire and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Riley Reeves; son, Brad Reeves (Carey); daughter, Brooke Hunt (Nathan); several siblings; grandchildren, Briley Reeves and Parker Burgess.
Preceded in death by his mother, Eula Lewter.
Visitation will be today, February 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Jack Flowers, Doug Jackson and Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Reeves, Briley Reeves, Parker Burgess, Nathan Hunt, Dwayne Riley, Tim May and Josh Curbow.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors at Hellen Keller Hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Ridgeway. Thanks to Justin Myrick for the beautiful flowers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
