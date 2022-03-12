SUMMERTOWN, TN — Wayne Rene Wildes, 61, died March 10, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. Services will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Chapel Grove Church of Christ, Summertown, TN with burial to follow in Chapel Grove Cemetery, Lawrence County, TN. He was a member of Chapel Grove Church of Christ.

