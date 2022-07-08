RUSSELLVILLE — Wayner Jesus Barrios, 17, died July 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Franklin Memory Gardens.

