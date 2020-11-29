IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Webster Leroy Booker, 76, died November 27, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Eastport Baptist Church with interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka.

