ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON — After 93 years with us, Wendell Cullen Hudiburg passed away in Issaquah, Washington on August 30th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joan and his children, Richard Hudiburg (Janet), Leslie Decker (Stephen Rimmer), Steven Decker, and Jennifer Strachan (Michael). His daughter, Donna Schott, preceded him in death. Surrounded by love, he had 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His grandchildren reveled in his presence, remembering watching him perfectly focused over a blowtorch while welding his latest piece or begging him to teach them to paint.
Wendell never stopped learning. After leaving his birthplace of Jackson, TN, he enlisted in the Navy serving in WWII and Korea. He earned a degree in Educational Psychology, he subsequently graduated from the University of Texas, Austin with a B.A. in Fine Arts, then continued on to study Film Editing. Wendell was able to complete a full remodel of his home of over 20 years in Los Angeles, CA, where we displayed his abstract paintings and metalwork.
As a sculptor and painter, Wendell spent a lifetime creating magic out of paint or metal or stone (despite what he and his radical humility would say). He also worked as a schoolteacher of math, social studies, and art, then went on to work for the Social Security Administration, where his clients would wait, wanting to speak only to him.
Upon retiring, Wendell moved to Florence, AL where he continued to create while listening to jazz music. One of his large sculptures is installed in the Florence, Alabama Lauderdale Public Library, several were shown in galleries and others are on display in our homes. He also pursued extensive genealogy research in France and at home.
Wendell was a kind, generous and gentle soul, and spent his life bettering the days of anyone who crossed his path. He died peacefully at Timber Ridge where he had been well cared-for, with his wife by his side. Truly the definition of a Renaissance man, he will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of his favorite organizations Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org.
