LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Wendell Kay Garner, 82, died August 8, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 pm. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Sugar Creek. She was a member of Fall River Church of Christ.

