WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Wendell Roberts, 61, died July 16, 2020. Visitation will be July 18, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funreral Home. The funeral will be held July 19, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Bethlehem Cementery. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.