FLORENCE
Wendolyn Holmes Clark, Wendy, was born January 30, 1947. She passed away March 30, 2021. She was born in Florence, Alabama to Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Gladys Holmes Southwick. She received her Masters in Library Science, from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. She enjoyed many years in the Technical Library at Tennessee Valley Authority. She continued to love reading and playing with her dog, Blaze.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathan Clark, and her brother, Keith Holmes.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Osborne and two daughters, Natalie Clark and Rachel Clark Wilkinson (Gary); she is also survived by grandchildren, Heath and Tanya Hinton, Hannah and Todd Johnson, Palin, Clarkie, and Kathleen Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Kison, Ryanna, Daxton, Destiny, Blake, Rylan, Memphis, Marley, and Carter.
The funeral will be a private family and friends service today, April 1, at 11 a.m. Elkins Funeral Home will assist the family. She will be buried in Mt. Zion Church of Christ next to Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Florence Lauderdale Public Library.
