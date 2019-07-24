HILLSBORO — Wendy Lynn Holloway, 52, died July 23, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel with burial in Sparks Cemetery. She was the wife of Bill Holloway.
HILLSBORO — Wendy Lynn Holloway, 52, died July 23, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel with burial in Sparks Cemetery. She was the wife of Bill Holloway.
