MUSCLE SHOALS — Wendy Susanne Willingham, 47, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Visitation was Monday, September 26th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, September 27th, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Casey Hagle officiating.
Wendy was a native of Lima, Ohio. She was a nurse practitioner and a member of Church of the Highlands. Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Jones; maternal grandfather, Don Spencer; and paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Kay Patton.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Alan Willingham; children, Andrew Willingham, Luke Willingham, Anna Marcon (Kyle), Caroline Willingham, and Kate Willingham (Thaddeus Porter); father, Doug Patton (Nina); brother, Scott Patton (Rhonda); sister, Angie Morgan (James); grandmother, Donna Spencer; aunt, Ronda Spyker; uncle, Dennis Spencer; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented