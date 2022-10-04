FLORENCE — Wendy Yvette Ricks died September 26, 2022. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Burial will be in Goodhope Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

