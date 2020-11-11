ROGERSVILLE
Wenston C Dison, 73, of Rogersville, AL passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
There will be a graveyard service for immediate family held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at New Hope Primitive Baptist in Athens. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Wenston was a retired carpenter by trade and fisherman by heart. He and his wife Bonnie Dison just celebrated 50 years of marriage. He dearly loved his daughters Patricia Yarbrough and Samantha Elam. Wenston enjoyed sitting out on the front porch and showing the new baby goats to all the grandkids.
Wenston is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dison; his older brother, Charlie Dison; two daughters, Patricia Yarbrough spouse, Kenny Yarbrough, Samantha Elam spouse, James Elam; five grandchildren, Craig Yarbrough, Caleb Yarbrough, Sara-Grace Elam Robbins spouse, Michael Robbins, Jacob Elam, and David Elam; two great-granddaughters, Ellie-Mae Yarbrough and Rylie-Kate Yarbrough several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wenston was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Gradie Dison; his son, Clifton Dison; sister, Margie Laxson; brother-in-law, Jessie Laxson, and sister-in- law, Gail Dison.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff at NAMC in the Covid Unit. Their jobs are difficult and trying. They showed our family nothing but compassion and kindness. Thank you to all family and friends for the calls, texts, and prayers during this difficult time.
